BBC Documentary: Four Jamia Millia Students Detained Over Screening

New Delhi: The riot gear police trooped outsiode Jamia Millia Islamia university on Wednesday after reports of plans to screen a controversial BBC documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots. Four students, including members of a left-wing group were detained by the police and classes were suspended.

The administration of Jamia had refused to allow any unauthorised gathering on university campus after Students Federation of Indian announced the screening of docu-film on a Facebook page. The students were protesting outside the university gate after the university administration denied permission to hold the screening.

Last evening when the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University attempted to hold a screening of the controversial documentary, the electricity and internet connection was snapped. There are also reports of stone pelting on students who went ahead and watched the documentary on their mobile devices and laptops.

#WATCH | Delhi Police detains protesters who were sloganeering outside Jamia Millia Islamia University. pic.twitter.com/bmDX4dp2Yl — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2023

Meanwhile, the documentary was screened at several places in Kerala on Tuesday despite protests from the BJP’s youth wing. However, a Congress leader and former Kerala CM AK Antony’s son, Anil, voiced displeasure against the documentary and said it would undermine the country's sovereignty.

