Basavaraj Bommai Is New Karnataka CM, Swearing In Tomorrow

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed Lingayat MLA and Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka. He is going to take oath on Wednesday at Rajbhavan. According to the sources, he will take oath at around 3:20 pm on Wednesday.

BS Yediyurappa, on Monday, tendered his resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister.

Basavaraj Bommai, son of former chief minister SR Bommai, is also a close aide of former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa.

Basavaraj started his political career with the Janata Dal. He was elected as a member of the Karnataka Legislative Council in 1998 and 2004 as well from Dharwad constituency. He left the Janata Dal (United) and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2008.

Basavaraj Bommai was earlier the Minister of state for Home Affairs, Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislature of Karnataka. He also served as Haveri and Udupi District Incharge Minister. He previously served as Minister for Water resources and Cooperation. He is a graduate in Mechanical Engineering.