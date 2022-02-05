Basant Panchami Significance and Saraswati Puja Rituals and Mantras to Chant

Vasantha Panchami or Basant Panchami is being celebrated across the country on Saturday, February 5th. The festival falls on the fifth day of the Magha month of the Hindu Calendar and marks the arrival of the spring season. The meaning of Vasanth in Hindi means 'Spring' and Panchami means 'Fifth'. So, Vasant Panchami falls on the fifth day of Magha month. On this day, people worship the goddess Saraswati. The festival also marks the start of the preparation of other Hindu festivals. Holi will be celebrated 40 days after Vasanth Panchami.

Vasant Panchami Timings:

Vasant Panchami Muhurat - 07:07 AM to 12:35 PM

Vasant Panchami Madhyahna Moment - 12:35 PM

Panchami Tithi Begins - 03:47 AM on Feb 05, 2022

Panchami Tithi Ends - 03:46 AM on Feb 06, 2022

Saraswati Puja Rituals and Mantras to Chant:

The festival of Vasant Panchami is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, arts, music, wisdom, and performing arts. According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Saraswati was born on this day. Students worship the goddess by putting their books and pens near the idol. The puja is performed during the Panchami tithi. Most people perform the puja during Purvahna Kala which falls between sunrise and midday.

Puja Samagri:

Red or yellow coloured cloth, Mango leaves, ashwagandha, incense sticks, akshata or rice, chandan, ghee, jaggery, haldi, lamps, holy Ganga water and fruits.

The goddess Saraswati will be installed on a wooden platform covered with either yellow or red coloured cloth. Place the books in front of the goddess. Lit the lamps and diyas and perform puja.

Mantras to chant:

Ya Kundendutusharhardhavala ya Shubhravastravrita ya Veenavaradandamanditkara ya Shwetapadmasana.

Ya brahmachyut sankaraprabhritibhirdevai: Sada vandita sa maa patu saraswati bhagwati nissheshjadyapaha

Shukla Brahmavichar Saar Paramamadya Jagadvyapini Veena-Pustak-Dharinimabhayada Jadyandhakarapaham

Haste sfatikamalika viddhati padmasane sansthitamtra vande ta parmeshwarin bhagvati buddhiprada shardamtra

