Basant Panchami 2021: Date, Time, Significance, Saraswati Pooja Vidhi, Mantras To Chant

As per the Hindu scriptures, Basant Panchami, also known as Saraswati Puja and Vasant Panchami, is celebrated every year on Panchami of Magh month Shukla Paksha. The auspicious date for this year’s festival is 16 February.

Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami is celebrated every year on the fifth day of the bright half of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Magha (which typically falls in late January or February).

Devotees worship Goddess Saraswati to get enlighten with knowledge and to get rid of lethargy, sluggishness, and ignorance. Schools and colleges in India arrange Saraswati Puja in the morning to seek the blessing of the Goddess.

According to Hindu beliefs, it is believed that on this day Goddess Durga gave birth to Goddess Saraswati who is considered the goddess of knowledge, art, and music.

The festival marks the harvest time of mustard crops that have yellow blooms, which is Goddess Saraswati’s favorite color as well. Moreover, it is also the start of the spring season when new leaves, flowers, and buds start blooming on trees and plants.

The color Yellow is considered to be of special importance on the day. So with the yellow earth, people welcome Basant Panchami by wearing yellow clothes.

Adding to these another reason is that on this festival the sun is Uttarayan and its yellow rays symbolize that everyone should become serious and sharp like the sun.

The idol of Goddess Saraswati is decorated with yellow clothes and ornaments on this day. Basant Panchami is the day that is solely dedicated to Maa Saraswati Ji.

On this occasion, people celebrate Saraswati Puja in several ways. Idols of Goddess Saraswati deemed the deity of knowledge, music, and art, are worshipped at homes and educational institutions. Poetic and musical gatherings are held. Children are taught to write their alphabets. People also dress up in yellow and take part in the celebrations.

The Puja is usually done during the Panchami Tithi. Most people perform the Puja during Purvahna Kala that falls between sunrise and midday.

Among the items required for Basant, Panchami Puja are mango leaves, incense sticks, akshata or rice, ashtagandha or scented orange powder, Chandan, lamps, ghee, jaggery, Haldi, Ganga water, and fruits.

Basant panchami 2021 Saraswati Puja date: 16th Feb 2021

Basant panchami 2021 Saraswati Puja timings:

Panchami Tithi Begins - 03:36 AM on Feb 16, 2021

Panchami Tithi Ends - 05:46 AM on Feb 17, 2021

Basant panchami 2021 Saraswati Puja shubh muhurat: 06:59 AM to 12:36 PM

Basant Panchami Madhyahna Moment will begin at 12:36 pm.

Saraswati Puja Mantra

Saraswati Ya Kundendu is the most famous mantra dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.

या कुन्देन्दुतुषारहारधवला या शुभ्रवस्त्रावृता

या वीणावरदण्डमण्डितकरा या श्वेतपद्मासना।

या ब्रह्माच्युत शंकरप्रभृतिभिर्देवैः सदा वन्दिता

सा मां पातु सरस्वती भगवती निःशेषजाड्यापहा॥१॥

যা কুন্দেনু তুষার হার ধবলা যা শুভ্রবস্ত্রাবৃতা

যা বীণা বরদণ্ডমণ্ডিত করা যা শ্বেত পদ্মাসনা।

যা ব্রহ্মাচ্যুতশংকর প্রভৃতির্দেবৈঃ সদাবন্দিতা

সা মাং পাতুসরস্বতী ভগবতী নিঃশেষ জাড্যাপহাম্॥১॥

Ya Kundendu Tusharahara Dhavala Ya Shubhra Vastravrita

Ya Veena Varadanda Manditakara Ya Shveta Padmasana

Ya Brahmachyuta Shankara Prabhritibhir Devaih Sada Pujita

Sa Mam Pattu Saravatee Bhagavatee Nihshesha Jadyapaha॥1॥

Meaning - Salutations to Devi Saraswati, Who is pure white like Jasmine, with the coolness of Moon, the brightness of Snow and shine like the garland of Pearls; and Who is covered with pure white garments, Whose hands are adorned with Veena (a stringed musical instrument) and the boon-giving staff; and Who is seated on pure white Lotus, Who is always adored by Lord Brahma, Lord Acyuta (Lord Vishnu), Lord Shankara and other Devas, O Goddess Saraswati, please protect me and remove my ignorance completely.