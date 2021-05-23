Barge P-305: Death Toll Reaches 61, While 18 Crew Members Still Missing

On the seventh day of its search and rescue operation off the Mumbai coast, the Indian Navy today recovered the remains of 43 more crewmembers of the ill-fated Barge P-305 that went adrift following Cyclone Tauktae on Monday. Subsequently, the death toll has risen to 61 while 18 people are still missing.

INS Beas, INS Kochi, Kolkata, Betwa, Talwar, Teg, P8I maritime surveillance aircraft, Chetak, ALH and Seaking helicopters are involved in the Search and Rescue operations. Indian Navy has managed to save around 177 people that were stuck on a floating barge in the Arabia sea near Mumbai. It was almost 175 km from Mumbai.

After receiving an SOS from the barge P305, the Indian navy went straight to the rescue crew and passengers are on board. Two ships INS Kochi and INS Talwar went to assist and due to Cyclone Tauktae intensifying, the search operation was delayed. The search and rescue operations continued during the night and a total of 188 persons from Barge P305 were rescued so far.

#CycloneTauktae Update on Search and Rescue Operations

Since the commencement of the SAR from PM 17 May 2021, 180 survivors have been recovered so far.

