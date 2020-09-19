Bargain Or Brave Threat: What's Behind Akali Withdrawal From Central Govt

Why did Akali Dal, a trusted ally of the BJP for decades, part company with it? Why has its representative in the Modi government resigned? Why has minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal put in her papers?

While the Akali Dal is talking about Modi government being anti-farmer and is opposing the agrarian reforms it proposes, the real reason, according to the political pundits, is different. With assembly elections to Punjab just 18 months away, the Akali Dal does not want to be seen as anti-farmer. After all, farmers are its biggest vote support. But, more than that, this has got to do with the seat-sharing for the assembly elections. Last time, Akalis contested from 94 seats and left just 23 to the BJP. Many in the BJP did not like this unequal arrangement and even blamed Akali misrule for the NDA debacle in Punjab. They also felt that BJP had lost its traditional voters because of the Akali failures.

With the elections approaching, Akalis wanted a better bargaining chip and hence have tried to push the BJP to a corner. However, the clever Akalis did not completely close their options. They have only withdrawn from the government, not from the NDA. They still continue to be a part of the NDA.