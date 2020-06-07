BHOPAL: In a very shocking incident, an 80-year-old man was allegedly tied to a bed in a private hospital as his family members failed to pay the hospital bills. The incident took place in Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh.

The family members also complained that he wasn't given proper food for three to four days prior to this incident. Reports say that the old man was tied to the bed after his daughter failed to pay Rs 11,000.

Going by the details, Laxmi Narayana who hails from Raj Ghat was admitted to the hospital by his daughter. Earlier, he was taken to a district hospital but he was referred to a private hospital. As the family members were not in a position to bear the medical expenses, so, they have admitted the elderly man in a private hospital in Shajapur.

According to the reports, the family members of the elderly man have deposited an amount of Rs. 11,000 in the beginning. After a few days of treatment, the hospital authorities forced them to pay another Rs.11,000. The daughter of the elderly man requested the hospital authorities to discharge him as she couldn't pay the bill.

Sources say that the hospital managment have treated Laxmi Narayana in a very heartless manner. The daughter of the old man said that they have lost their livelihood due to the coronavirus induced lockdown and left with no money.

The hospital authorities claimed that the patient was suffering from convulsions, so, they have tied the old man with the ropes. A doctor in the hospital said that, “He was having convulsions because of electrolyte imbalance. We tied him so that he could not hurt himself.” The hospital authorities further added that they have waived off their bill on humanitarian grounds.



Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan taken the cognisance of the incident and promised that stringent action will be taken on the hospital authorities. Kamal Nath said that there is no stop for the private hospitals to loot the common people and it is continuing amidst the coronavirus crisis. He demanded that strict action should be taken against those who have been responsible for the act. The Shajapur district authorities have ordered a probe into the matter.