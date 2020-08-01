PUNE: While most parents push their children to study hard, a heart-warming story from Maharashtra has come where a mother-son duo passed the Maharashtra state board exams together.

Baramati resident Bebi Gurav appeared for the exam along with her son and qualified it. The 36-year-old has secured 64.40 per cent marks, while her 16-year-old son Sadanand has scored 73.20 per cent in the Secondary School Certificate examination, results of which were declared on July 29.

Bebi works at a cloth manufacturing firm.

Speaking to a news agency, she said that she could not complete her education as she was married at a young age. "But my husband encouraged me to appear for the Class 10 exams with my son," said Bebi.

She said that her husband Pradip Gurav who works as a journalist at a regional paper and her son helped her to study.

"Both my wife and son studied hard together and secured good marks. I am happy and proud of their performance," said Gurav, as quoted by the news agency.

While also looking after the family, Bebi would carry her textbooks to work and study during breaks and revise grammar, mathematics and other subjects with her son.

What's more inspiring in this story is, the qualification has given her a vigour and now she aims to pass her Class 12 exams as well.

Maharashtra state education board had released the Class 10 board exam result on July 29. Of the total number of students who had appeared for the exam this year, 95.3 per cent have passed.