Banks Will Be Closed On These Days in March

Bank Holidays Alert: As per the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar, banks in India will be closed for 13 days in March 2022. (RBI). However, internet banking services will be available on these days. Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts are all classified as holidays under RBI guidelines.

Apart from the six weekly offs, banks would be closed in various states or towns for certain holidays, such as Maha Shivratri, Losar, Holi, Bihar Diwas, and so on.

Banks in Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Imphal, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram will be open on Holi, although most states will be closed. Banks will also be closed in most places, except for Agartala, Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, and Imphal. Also, Kolkata, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, and Shillong on March 1 (Mahashivratri).

Only banks in Gangtok will be closed on March 3rd in observance of Losar. On the other hand, due to Chapchar Kut, banks in Aizawl will be closed on March 4th. Banks in Dehradun, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Ranchi will be closed on March 17th, Holika Dahan Day. To commemorate Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day, banks in only three cities, namely Bhubaneswar, Imphal, and Patna, will be closed on March 19th. On the 22nd of March, only banks in Patna will be open due to Bihar Diwas.

The following is a list of the 13 days when banks will be closed across the country:

Mahashivratri - March 1

Losar - March 3

Chapchar Kut - March 4

Holika Dahan - March 17

Holi/Holi 2nd Day - Dhuleti/Doljatra: March 18

Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day - March 19

Bihar Divas - March 22

Weekend Holidays:

Sunday - March 6

Second Saturday - March 12

Sunday - March 13

Sunday - March 20

Fourth Saturday - March 26

Sunday - March 27