Banks Closed For Four Days From Today: Check Bank Holidays

Banks in some parts of India will remain closed for at least four days, including weekend between August 13th and August 16th. On the occasion of Patriot's Day on August 13th, banks will remain shut only in Imphal. On August 16th, banks in Mumbai, Nagpur, and Bellampur will be shut on the occasion of Parsi New Year. Along with these, other holidays include the fourth Saturday and Sunday on August 14th and 15th, respectively.

Check the list of bank holidays between 13th August and 16th August:

August 13: Patriot's Day (Only In Imphal)

August 14: Second Saturday

August 15: Sunday, Independence Day

August 16th: Parsi New Year (Mumbai, Nagpur, Bellampur)

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, all banks including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks across the country will remain shut on a few occasions which have been notified by India's central bank under three brackets - the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Another important point is that the banking holidays depend on festivals being celebrated in certain states and the list of holidays may also differ from state to state. It must also be noted that the banking holidays depend on festivals being observed in specific states and might vary from state to state.

The private and public sector banks across India remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. The banks are also shut on Sundays, according to a notification issued by the Reserve Bank of India.