Banking Services to Disrupt on Nov 19 as Staff to Go on Strike for a Day

Banking services across the country will get affected as all the member banks affiliated to the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) decided to observe a daylong strike on November 19.

The banks will hold a strike to protest against the targeted victimisation of bankers for being active in the union. According to AIBEA General Secretary CH Venkatachalam said banks like Sonali Bank, MUFG Bank, Federal Bank and Standard Chartered Bank have targeted their staff for participating in the union activities.

The one-day strike will also raise the issues of discord in industrial relations in various banks such as Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India, Federal Bank, Sonali Bank, Catholic Syrian Bank, Canara Bank, etc.

Meanwhile, Devidas Tuljapurkar, general secretary of MSBEF in an official press statement issued on Tuesday said the bank managements are taking unilateral decisions on various issues concerning employees by setting aside age-old practice of bipartisanship and in the process, they are violating various provisions of bipartite settlement and bank-wise settlements.

He also accused the banks management of violating the directives if the Labour ministry and taking industrial relations at random which has resulted into widespread unrest amongst the bank employees.

Also Read: Kannada Movie Icon Puneeth Rajkumar Honoured with Karnataka Ratna Posthumously