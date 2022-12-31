With the New Year 2023 on the anvil, the Public holidays lists as per the Central and State governments are released. Along with that the Bank Holidays are also released that are classified into three groups by the central government under the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881: those covered by the Act, real-time gross settlement holidays, and bank account closing holidays.

In India, the second and fourth Saturdays of each month are government and national holidays, hence banks are closed on those days. If a month has five Saturdays, the bank will be open on the fifth Saturday of that month.

A few national holidays during the year are Republic Day on January 26 and Independence Day on August 15 and October 2 (Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti) which are common to all the states. Banks will be closed on festivals like Diwali, Ganesh Chaturthi, Christmas, Eidh, Guru Nanak Jayanthi, Good Friday.

Check Out the List of Bank Holidays 2023

