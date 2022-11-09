Banking, ATM Services to Be Hit on Nov 19, Deets Inside

The All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) has called for a nationwide strike on November 19. Due to the day-long protest, banking services are expected to be disrupted. "General Secretary of All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) has issued a notice of strike to Indian Banks' Association notifying that their members want to go on strike on 19.11.2022 in support of their demands," as per the Bank of Baroda regulatory.

On the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, all banks stay closed. People may suffer cash shortages in ATMs due to a bank strike on Saturday and the next day being Sunday.

Earlier this month, a news agency reported that AIBEA members will go on strike to protest the "targeted victimisation of bankers for being engaged in the union." According to AIBEA general secretary CH Venkatachalam, "attacks have not only risen recently, but there is also a similar line in these movements. These attacks have a purpose. There is some logic to the lunacy. As a result, we must o resist, retort and repulse these attacks at the AIBEA level as a whole," Venkatachalam urged his members, based on the news report.

Meanwhile, the All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) has accused international bank Standard Chartered of violating HR rules, as per another news agency.

AIBOC has submitted a detailed memorandum requesting the bank's CEO for immediate remedial measures. The union also claimed that the bank was delaying the recognition of the Association of Standard Chartered Bank Officers (Kolkata) ASCBO despite multiple reminders.