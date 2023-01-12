Bank Staff to Hold 2-day All India Strike from Jan 30

Mumbai: Bank unions have made it clear that they will hold a two-day strike at the end of January. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) on Thursday decided to go on two-day strike from January 30.

The bank unions have said since Indian Banks' Association (IBA) has not responded to their various demands despite letters, they have decided to give a call for strike.

The UFBU is planning to press for these long-standing demands, five days banking, updation of pension, residual issues, scrapping of National Pension System (NPS), immediate starting of negotiation on charter of demands for wage revision, and adequate recruitment in all cadres.

