Srinagar: In yet another targeted attack, a bank manager from Rajasthan was shot dead by a terrorist in broad daylight in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning. This is the second targeted attack on Hindus in three days. Two days earlier, a 36-year-old teacher Rajni Bala from Samba was killed in the same district.

According to police officials, Vijay Kumar, a Manager for Ellaquai Dehati Bank and a resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, was shot by unidentified gunmen at Arreh area in Kulgam. Vijay later succumbed to his injuries. It is said Vijay Kumar was posted only a week ago in the area.

In a chilling 71-second video of an attack shared by the news agency ANI, a man dressed in black and wearing a face mask can be seen looking inside the bank on a couple occasions and then appearing to leave. Towards the end, he enters the bank with a gun and bag in hand and opens fire.

#WATCH | J&K: Terrorist fires at bank manager at Ellaqie Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam district. The bank manager later succumbed to his injuries. (CCTV visuals) pic.twitter.com/uIxVS29KVI — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2022

Soon after the attack the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, “Terrorists fired upon a bank employee (manager) at Ellaqie Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam district. He received grievous gunshot injuries in this terror incident. He is a resident of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow. (sic).”

#terrorists fired upon a bank employee (manager) at Ellaqie Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora in #Kulgam district. He received grievous gunshot injuries in this terror incident. He is a resident of Hanumangarh Rajasthan. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 2, 2022

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP has reacted sharply to the spree of targeted killings. BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur has asked security agencies to work out a strategy to stop this vicious cycle of violence.

“What a shameful act yet again. This time a bank manager falls to the bullets of terrorists. Now terrorists targeting public servants too. A serious issue and a matter of concern. High time for security agencies to work out a strategy to stop this vicious cycle,” Altaf Thakur said.

While the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari termed the coward attacks a very sad situation where innocent civilians were being targeted.

“It's distressing to learn about the killing of a bank manager in Kulgam. Indeed a very sad situation where innocent civilians are being targeted. My heart goes out to the family of the deceased,” Bukahri said