Jun 02, 2022, 15:52 IST
Srinagar: In yet another targeted attack, a bank manager from Rajasthan was shot dead by a terrorist in broad daylight in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning. This is the second targeted attack on Hindus in three days. Two days earlier, a 36-year-old teacher Rajni Bala from Samba was killed in the same district. 

According to police officials, Vijay Kumar, a Manager for Ellaquai Dehati Bank and a resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, was shot by unidentified gunmen at Arreh area in Kulgam. Vijay later succumbed to his injuries. It is said Vijay Kumar was posted only a week ago in the area. 

In a chilling 71-second video of an attack shared by the news agency ANI, a man dressed in black and wearing a face mask can be seen looking inside the bank on a couple occasions and then appearing to leave. Towards the end, he enters the bank with a gun and bag in hand and opens fire. 

Soon after the attack the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, “Terrorists fired upon a bank employee (manager) at Ellaqie Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam district. He received grievous gunshot injuries in this terror incident. He is a resident of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow. (sic).”

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP has reacted sharply to the spree of targeted killings. BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur has asked security agencies to work out a strategy to stop this vicious cycle of violence.

“What a shameful act yet again. This time a bank manager falls to the bullets of terrorists. Now terrorists targeting public servants too. A serious issue and a matter of concern. High time for security agencies to work out a strategy to stop this vicious cycle,” Altaf Thakur said.

While the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari termed the coward attacks a very sad situation where innocent civilians were being targeted.

“It's distressing to learn about the killing of a bank manager in Kulgam. Indeed a very sad situation where innocent civilians are being targeted. My heart goes out to the family of the deceased,” Bukahri said


