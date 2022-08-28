Bank Holidays in September 2022: No Banking On These Days

Banks will remain closed for a total of 13 days in the month of September this year 2022. According to the holiday's list issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), these holidays include festivals, second/fourth Saturdays, and Sundays.

All banks remain closed only on national holidays, second/fourth Saturdays, and Sundays.

The holidays vary from state to state according to their regional festivals. And the month of September has eight regional holidays all of which include festivals from all over India. Six formal holidays like Sundays and second Saturdays.

September 1: Ganesh Chaturthi 2nd day

September 6: Karma Puja

September 7: First Onam

September 8: Thiruvonam

September 9: Indrajatra

September 10: Sree Naravana Guru Javanthi

September 21: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day

September 26: Navtatri Sthapna/Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi

So customers are advised to plan accordingly and conduct transactions based on these holidays to avoid the inconvenience!

