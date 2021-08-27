Bank Holidays September 2021: Banks to Remain Shut For 12 Days, Check Dates

Bank Holidays in September 2021 in India: In September 2021, banks in India will be closed for up to 12 days, including the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays. Apart from six weekly offs, banks will be closed in various states due to other holidays.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari, most states' banks will be closed on September 10, 2021. Because various states have different holidays for different events, banks will not be closed for all six days in September 2021. In addition, the 11th of September's leave falls on the second Saturday of the month.

The holidays are divided into three categories by the Reserve Bank of India: holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts. The RBI has issued the following list of holidays.

Bank holidays in September 2021

08 September 2021: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva

09 September 2021: Teej (Haritalika)

10 September 2021: Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata

11 September 2021: Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day)

17 September 2021: Karma Puja

20 September 2021: Indrajatra

21 September 2021: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day

Due to the Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva, only banks in Guwahati will be closed on September 8th. Due to Teej, banks in Gangtok will be closed on September 9th (Haritalika). Except in Agartala, Aizawl, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram, most states' banks will be closed on September 10, 2021.

Banks in Panaji will be closed on September 11th in observance of Karma Puja. Only Ranchi will have a bank holiday on September 17th. Due to Indrajatra, only banks in Gangtok will be closed on September 20. Due to Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day, only Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will be closed on September 21, 2021.

Weekend holidays in September 2021

05 September 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

11 September 2021 – Second Saturday

12 September 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

19 September 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

25 September 2021 – Fourth Saturday

26 September 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)