Bank Holidays in February 2023

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a list of February holidays. The upcoming month will have up to ten holidays, including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Each state and union territory in India has its own set of February holidays. Banks will remain closed on all Sundays and two Saturdays, with the exception of certain regional holidays.

The list of holidays the banks will remain closed in February 2023:

February 5 - Sunday

February 11 - Second Saturday

February 12 - Sunday

February 15 - Banks in Imphal, Manipur, will stay shut for Lui-Ngai-Ni

February 18 - Banks will remain closed in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Raipur, Ranchi, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Nagpur, Lucknow, Shimla and Srinagar for Mahashivratri or Maha Vad or Sivarathri.

February 19 - Sunday

February 20 - Banks in Aizawl, Mizoram, will stay closed for State Day.

February 21 - Banks in Sikkim will remain closed for Losar, which is the Tibetan New Year.

February 25 - Fourth Saturday

February 26 – Sunday