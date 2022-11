As per the Reserve Bank Of India circular banks across the country will be closed for 13 days in the last month of the year 2022.

RBI releases a list of bank holidays every month along with the 2 second Saturdays and 4 Sundays which fall on the 3rd, 4th, 10th, 11th, 18th, 24th, and 25th of December.

Banks across the country will be closed due to Christmas, which falls on the fourth Saturday. However, internet banking and UPI services will be available as usual.

Bank Holidays in December:

December 3 - Saturday (St. Xavier's Feast, Holiday in Goa)

December 4 - Sunday

December 10 – Second Saturday

December 11 - Sunday

December 12- Monday (Pa Togan Nengminza Sangma holiday in Meghalaya)

December 18 - Sunday

December 19 - Monday (Goa Liberation Day, a holiday in Goa)

December 24- Saturday (Christmas, Fourth Saturday National Holiday)

December 25 - Sunday

December 26- Monday (Christmas, Losang, Namsang Holiday in Mizoram, Sikkim, Meghalaya)

December 29- Thursday (Guru Gobind Singh Jayanthi, Holiday in Chandigarh)

December 30- Friday (U Kiang Nangbah, holiday in Meghalaya

December 31 - Saturday (New Year's Eve, a holiday in Mizoram)

Some of these holidays are applicable to the entire country while some are specific to different states.

