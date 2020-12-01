Bank Holidays In December 2020: Full List

A list of holidays is very important when it comes to banks. People will have to plan their visit. The holidays and dates when the banks are closed will depend on each state. The dates may differ depending on the festivals of a particular state. But the dates fixed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are second and fourth Saturday.

Also Christmas is a fixed holiday. On December 25th, all the banks across India will be closed. Take a look at the below list to know about all the Bank holidays in December 2020.

HOLIDAY DATE Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Elections December 1 Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Feast of St. Francis Xavier December 3 Pa-Togan Nengminza Sangma December 12 Losoong/Namsoong December 17 Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham December 18 Goa Liberation Day December 19 Christmas Festival December 24 Christmas December 25 Christmas Festival December 26 U Kiang Nangbah December 30 New Year's Eve December 31

The holidays mentioned in the above table might differ depending on the states. It will be according to the particular region.