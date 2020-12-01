Bank Holidays In December 2020: Full List

Dec 01, 2020, 12:51 IST
- Sakshi Post

A list of holidays is very important when it comes to banks. People will have to plan their visit. The holidays and dates when the banks are closed will depend on each state. The dates may differ depending on the festivals of a particular state. But the dates fixed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are second and fourth Saturday.

Also Christmas is a fixed holiday. On December 25th, all the banks across India will be closed. Take a look at the below list to know about all the Bank holidays in December 2020. 

HOLIDAY

DATE

 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Elections

December 1

 Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Feast of St. Francis Xavier

December 3

 Pa-Togan Nengminza Sangma

December 12

 Losoong/Namsoong

December 17

 Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham

December 18

 Goa Liberation Day

December 19

 Christmas Festival

December 24

Christmas

December 25

 Christmas Festival

December 26

 U Kiang Nangbah

December 30

 New Year's Eve

December 31

The holidays mentioned in the above table might differ depending on the states. It will be according to the particular region.

Advertisement
Back to Top