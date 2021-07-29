Bank Holidays In August 2021: Check Dates
It felt like only yesterday that we rang in the new year and we are already in July! The month of August is not far away. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the dates when public and private banking services will be closed in the coming month. If you need to visit the bank during the month of August, you should be aware that banking operations will be closed for a total of 15 days, including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays
Here is the list of bank holidays in the month of August:
August 1: Sunday
August 8: Sunday
August 13: Patriot’s Day
August 14: 2nd Saturday
August 15: Sunday
August 16: Parsi New Year
August 19: Muharram (Ashoora)
August 20: Muharram/First Onam
August 21: Thiruvonam
August 22: Sunday
August 23: Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi
August 28: 4th Saturday
August 29: Sunday
August 30: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi
August 31: Sri Krishna Ashtami