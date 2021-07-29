Bank Holidays In August 2021: Check Dates

It felt like only yesterday that we rang in the new year and we are already in July! The month of August is not far away. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the dates when public and private banking services will be closed in the coming month. If you need to visit the bank during the month of August, you should be aware that banking operations will be closed for a total of 15 days, including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays

Here is the list of bank holidays in the month of August:

August 1: Sunday

August 8: Sunday

August 13: Patriot’s Day

August 14: 2nd Saturday

August 15: Sunday

August 16: Parsi New Year

August 19: Muharram (Ashoora)

August 20: Muharram/First Onam

August 21: Thiruvonam

August 22: Sunday

August 23: Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi

August 28: 4th Saturday

August 29: Sunday

August 30: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi

August 31: Sri Krishna Ashtami