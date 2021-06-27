Bangalore's Namma Metro Purple Line To Start In August

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) is trying to begin commercial operations on the extended purple line on Mysuru Road from Nayandahalli to Kengeri.

Nearly after a three-year wait and after missing multiple deadlines, BMRCL is waiting to restart by the first week of August. It has instructed contractors to finish all pending work at the metro stations by mid-July.

BMRCL managing director Rakesh Singh on Saturday inspected six stations on the extended line. He told that the work at the metro stations was paused because of the pandemic which caused a shortage of workers and supply material.

Rakesh Singh added that finishing works are pending at some stations which will probably get completed by mid-July.

He further told that BMRCL has submitted the required documents to the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) to inspect the purple line and they are awaiting their response.