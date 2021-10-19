Ban Fab India Trending On Twitter, Find Out Why

Fabindia launched a new collection before Diwali christened Jashn-e-Riwaaz on Monday. Fabindia shared a post on Twitter in which one could see the models wearing Diwali 2021 collection. Sharing the tweet, Fabindia wrote, "As we welcome the festival of love and light, Jashn-e-Riwaaz by Fabindia is a collection that beautifully pays homage to Indian culture." However, Fabindia now deleted the tweet.

After Fabindia's Jashn-e-Riwaaz tweet, netizens urged consumers to boycott the brand for giving an Urdu name to the Hindu festival of Diwali.

Tejasvi Surya took to his Twitter and wrote, "Deepavali is not Jash-e-Riwaaz. This deliberate attempt of abrahamisation of Hindu festivals, depicting models without traditional Hindu attires, must be called out. And brands like Fabindia must face economic costs for such deliberate misadventures."

To Tejasvi Surya's tweet, Radhika Santhanam replied, "Petrol prices rising, Chinese encroaching into our territory, unrest among farmers, civilians being killed in J&K but let's first attack Fab India."

John Bissell started Fabindia in 1960 and its first retail store was opened at Greater Kailash in New Delhi.

Last year, Tanishq, a popular jewellery brand had come up with an advertisement that promoted inter-faith marriage. It drew the ire of netizens and the hashtag #boycottTanishq trended on social media.