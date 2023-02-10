Ban BBC Documentary Plea Misconceived, Rules Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a writ plea seeking to impose a complete ban on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in India in wake of the 2002 Gujarat riots documentary terming it as "entirely misconceived" and "absolutely meritless".

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and M M Sundresh passed the order while hearing a plea filed by Vishnu Gupta, president of the Hindu Sena, and Beerendra Kumar Singh.

Alleging that the BBC has been biased against India and the Indian government, the plea alleged that its documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a "result of a deep conspiracy against global rise of India and its prime minister".

The Bench questioned the petitioner's counsel Pinky Anand and asked how can you even argue this. Do you want us to put a complete censorship?" the Bench asked. Let us not waste any more time," the bench said while dismissing the plea. (With inputs from NDTV)

