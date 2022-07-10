Bakrid Or Eid-al-Adha Wishes, WhatsApp, Facebook Messages To Share With Your Dear Ones

Eid al- Adha is also known as Bakrid and is considered as a "festival of the sacrifice". The festival honors the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience and dedication to Allah. God was pleased with his devotion to him and sent a lamb that he was supposed to kill in the place of his son. Animals are slaughtered on this day, some part of the meat is consumed by the family which offers the animals while the rest is distributed to the poor and needy.

In the Islamic lunar calendar, Eid-ul-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah and lasts for four days. In the Gregorian calendar, the dates change from year to year.

Here are Bakrid wishes:

May Allah Almighty accepts all your sacrifices and rewards you with a life that is full of happiness and success. A heartiest Eid ul Adha Mubarak!

May the eternal peace from heaven embrace your life on this Eid ul Adha and fill it with uncountable blessings. Eid-Ul-Adha Mubarak.

Eid-Ul-Adha Mubarak. My heartiest love goes to you and your family! May Allah never leave you alone!\

This Eid, walk to the doors of prosperity, success, and happiness. Wishing you a very happy Eid al-Adha!

May Allah accept our prayers and shower rahmah upon us. Eid ul Adha Mubarak to you!

May the teachings of Allah and his prophet be your companion throughout your life!

Wishing you and your family peace, harmony, happiness, good health and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan's Bakrid Message