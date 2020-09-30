After 28 years, finally the court has delivered the judgement in the Babri Masjid Demolition case. CBI judge Surendra Kumar Yadav acquitted all 32 accused and said that the demolition was not pre-planned. The judge said that the evidences are not strong. Court found that video was fabricated. Investigative team did not produce negatives of picture.

Lal Krishna Advani, one of the 32 accused in the Babri Masjid Demolition case, in his first reaction, welcomed the CBI special court verdict and termed it as ‘historic’. Speaking soon after the verdict was out, he said, "A historic judgment by the court and a day of happiness for all of us."

"I wholeheartedly welcome the judgement by the Special Court in Babri Masjid Demolition case. The judgement vindicates my personal and BJP's belief and commitment toward the Ram Janmabhoomi movement," he added, as reported by national media.

The CBI special CBI court exonerated other prominent leaders like MM Joshi and Uma Bharti as well. The landmark verdict comes almost 28 years after the Babri Masjid was demolished by a mob of kar sevaks as the culmination of a nationwide movement for the construction of a Ram Mandir where the Babri Masjid existed.

LK Advani reacts over the verdict. Here is the video.

LK Advani Ji's First Reaction After Verdict. #BabriDemolitionCase pic.twitter.com/aLcqi6cPuh — Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) September 30, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh welcomes the court's judgment on the Babri Mosque demolition case and says, justice has been won. Here is the tweet.

लखनऊ की विशेष अदालत द्वारा बाबरी मस्जिद विध्वंस केस में श्री लालकृष्ण आडवाणी, श्री कल्याण सिंह, डा. मुरली मनोहर जोशी, उमाजी समेत ३२ लोगों के किसी भी षड्यंत्र में शामिल न होने के निर्णय का मैं स्वागत करता हूँ। इस निर्णय से यह साबित हुआ है कि देर से ही सही मगर न्याय की जीत हुई है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 30, 2020

Y Satya Kumar took to his Twitter and tweeted as, "Finally, the honorable court in Lucknow has acquitted the stalwarts who were accused of Babri Mosque demolition. This is an important juncture in the history of Hindu awakening in India." Here is the tweet.

The demolition of the imperial structure, as the court rightly observed, wasn't premeditated and was an act that happened spontaneously in the heat of the moment.#BabriDemolitionCase — Y. Satya Kumar (@satyakumar_y) September 30, 2020

Happy, Now Excitement Is About Ram Mandir: Murli Manohar Joshi

Another BJP veteran leader Murli Manohar Joshi, who was also among the key accused in the Babri Masjid Demolition case, too hailed the verdict given by the special CBI court.

Speaking to a national news channel after the verdict was delivered, Joshi commented, "This proves that no conspiracy was hatched for December 6 incident in Ayodhya. Our programme and rallies were not part of any conspiracy.”

"We are happy, everyone should now be excited about Ram Mandir's construction.”

Murli Manohar Joshi said that, "It's a historic decision by the court. This proves that no conspiracy was hatched for December 6 incident in Ayodhya. Our program and rallies were not part of any conspiracy. We are happy, everyone should now be excited about Ram Mandir's construction."

BJP’s Reaction To Babri Verdict

Scores of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have also come up with their reactions after the verdict was delivered. BJP leader Ram Madhav exclaimed, "Truth triumphs. CBI court’s acquittal in Babri conspiracy case was long overdue. A malicious case against some of the most respected leaders of our nation has fallen aside finally after three decades. Everyone should welcome the judgement."

Yogi Adityanath Takes Jibes At Congress With ‘Satyamev Jayate’ Tweet

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also welcomed the verdict and said that truth has triumphed. “Satyamev Jayate,” he tweeted and accused the then Congress government of acting with political bias, indulging in vote-bank politics and defaming BJP leaders, saints, VHP leaders and various social organizations by foisting false cases. “The people involved in the conspiracy (over Babri demolition ) should apologise to the people of the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena also welcomed the verdict of the special CBI court in the case.

Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted as 'Fair and just order. Truth has prevailed.'