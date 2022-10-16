Video clips of Yoga Guru and Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev's comments alleging that top Bollywood actors consume drugs have gone viral on social media.

Baba Ramdev who was speaking at the Aryaveer and Veerangana conference at Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday stated that "Salman Khan takes drugs, I do not know about Aamir Khan. Shah Rukh Khan's child was caught while taking drugs and remained in jail. As far as actresses are concerned, God alone knows about them,” while addressing the crowd in Hindi. He further said drugs were there all around the film industry, and that there were drugs in politics too. He said that Liquor was also distributed during elections. We should take a resolution that India must be free from every drug addiction. For this, we will launch a movement, he said.

