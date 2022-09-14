Yerevan/Baku: Fresh flare up between Azerbaijan and Armenia has killed nearly 100 troops in the deadliest clashes since a 2020 war over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The Armenia defence ministry has accused Azerbaijan of firing artillery in the renewed border clashes on Monday in which at least 49 Armenian and 50 Azerbaijan soldiers were killed along their common border. On the other hand, the defence ministry in Baku said, “50 Azerbaijani servicemen died as a result of Armenia's large-scale provocation.

(3/4) During the night the Azerbaijani #AF bombed both military and #civilian infrastructures with loitering munitions, and that intense artillery attacks began in the morning targeting military positions and border towns in the direction of #Jermuk and #VerinShorzha. — MoD of Armenia 🇦🇲 (@ArmeniaMODTeam) September 14, 2022

Russia, the United States and France have called for calm after fighting began with artillery, drones and gunfire along the Armenian-Azeri border even as both Azerbaijan and Armenia blamed each other for the flare-up on the border.

Armenia on Wednesday called on the global leaders to focus on the region before the deadly clashes lead to another all-out war between the two countries.

Armenia 🇦🇲 claimed Azerbaijani 🇦🇿 troops shelled the posts of Russian 🇷🇺 troops in the Verin Shorzha region, seized their posts in Syunik region, a day after the arch foes' worst clashes since their 2020 war over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh https://t.co/IxBgs489Sl pic.twitter.com/Ay8iuPHtVf — Saad Abedine (@SaadAbedine) September 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Russia claimed it brokered a ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan after fighting erupted on the border between the two countries this week, however, the ceasefire proved short lived.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a fierce battle over the long-disputed occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region. The landlocked area has a majority population of ethnic Armenians with backing from Yerevan but is located in Azerbaijani territory.