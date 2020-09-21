AZAMGARH: A 21-year-old young trainee pilot was killed on Monday after the four-seater aircraft he was flying crashed in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh. According to officials, as reported by a news agency, the reason could be bad weather.

The pilot has been identified as Konark Saran resident of Palwal in Haryana, a spokesperson of the training institute said. The aircraft belonged to the government-run Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA), located in Amethi. It was a four-seater SOCATA TB 20 aircraft with fully equipped avionics and related instruments.

The small plane crashed into a farmland around 11.30 am, Rajesh Kumar, District Magistrate of Azamgarh said. Kumar said that the plane had taken off around 10.30 am from a training institute and was being controlled by a trainee pilot. There was only one person on board.

"Saran had 125 hours of flying experience as a trainee, including over 52 hours solo. He was a skilled trainee pilot with a very good track record. Prima facie it appears that his aircraft got caught in dense cumulonimbus clouds, which led to the incident," the spokesperson was quoted saying.

The incident is "most unfortunate and all due procedures are being carried out," the training school spokesperson said.