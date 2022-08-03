As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and Har Ghar Tiranga from Aug 13-15, the Union government on Tuesday launched ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ anthem video and Prabhas is the only male actor from South India who has featured in it.

Elated to see their favourite actor in the patriotic song holding a national flag, Prabhas fans are sharing the video clip on social media with the comment, ‘Prabhas is the only South actor’ in #HarGharTiranga anthem. You can watch the video here. Prabhas can be seen at 1:34 in the video.

Har Ghar Tiranga...Ghar Ghar Tiranga...

Celebrate our Tiranga with this melodious salute to our Tricolour , the symbol of our collective Pride & Unity as our Nation completes 75 years of independence 🇮🇳#HarGharTiranga #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/ECISkROddI — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) August 3, 2022

The patriotic anthem also featured several noted personalities such as actor Amitabh Bachchan, sports legend Kapil Dev, cricketer Virat Kohli, and playback singer Asha Bhonsle.



Union Home Minister Amit launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ anthem video during a ‘Tiranga Utsav’ held at Indira Gandhi Stadium in the national capital on Tuesday. The mega event was hosted by the Minister of Culture to celebrate the legacy of Andhra-born freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya, who also designed the Indian flag.

