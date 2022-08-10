Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: First Woman Officer To Join Indian Army Aviation Corps

India is going to celebrate the 75th year of Independence Day on 15th August 2022. The Government of India decided to celebrate the 75 years of Independence of India, with great excitement and tribute to freedom fighters. So, they decided to do different programs and the government named the celebration as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

After India has got Independence, the role of women in various fields changed. Women have come forward and are showing their mettle in different areas. Here is the first woman officer who has joined the Indian Army Aviation Corps which is also a component of the Indian Army and it was formed in November 1986. The division is headed by a Lieutenant General rank officer who is known as the Director General of Army Aviation.

Abhilasha Barak became the first woman officer to join the Army Aviation Corps as a combat aviator. After she got selected, the Indian Army shared pictures from the event on its official Instagram handle and wrote, "Golden Letter Day in the history of Indian Army Aviation. Captain Abhilasha Barak becomes the first woman officer to join Army Aviation Corps as Combat Aviator after successful completion of training. Captain Abhilasha Barak has been awarded the Coveted Wings along with 36 Army Pilots by Director General and Colonel Commandant Army Aviation. Young aviators are now ready to spread their wings in Combat Aviation squadrons."

Captain Abhilasha Barak, a native of Haryana and is the daughter of Colonel (Retired) S Om Singh. She is an alumnus of The Lawrence School, Sanawar. She completed her graduation with B Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Delhi Technological University in 2016 and was placed at Deloitte, USA.

Abhilasha Barak was commissioned into the Army Air Defence Corps in September 2018. She completed her one year of training at the Combat Army Aviation Training School at Nashik in Maharashtra. She attained an A grading in the Army Air Defence Young officers course, 75.70 percent in Air Traffic Management and Air Laws course, and passed the promotional exam, Part B, in her first attempt.