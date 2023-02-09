Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission crossed the landmark of 20 crores digitally linked health records on which was announced by Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Chemicals and Fertilizers,Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

New India Achieves Another Significant Milestone! Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission crosses the landmark of 2⃣0⃣ crores digitally linked health records. PM @NarendraModi Ji's Govt is leaving no stone unturned towards strengthening digital healthcare ecosystem in the country! pic.twitter.com/hpV9AvTkDX — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) February 7, 2023

Ayushman Bharat Yojana, also known as the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-Chief Minister Scheme, is a government health program aimed at providing free medical treatment to eligible individuals up to Rs 5 lakh.

The program is part of the Ayushman Bharat Mission, which is focused on improving health services for people living in remote areas of India and those who are poor or middle-class and achieving the vision of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

No cap on family size and age of members.

Priority to the girl child, women and senior citizens.

Free treatment is available at all public and empaneled private hospitals in times of need.

Covers secondary and tertiary care hospitalization.

1,350 medical packages covering surgery, medical and daycare treatments, cost of medicines, and diagnostics.

All pre-existing diseases are covered. Cashless and paperless access to quality health care services.

Hospitals will not be allowed to charge any additional money from beneficiaries for the treatment.

Eligible beneficiaries can avail of services across India, offering the benefit of national portability.

Or one can reach out for information, assistance, complaints and grievances to a 24X7 helpline number – 14555.

How To Apply For Ayushman Bharat Yojana

Go to the official portal at pmjay.gov.in and select the option "Am I Eligible".

Once you have entered your information, an OTP will be sent to your mobile number which you will then use to submit your details.

The website will then provide you with complete information about your eligibility.

If you are eligible for the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, you can apply for the program on the website and upload the necessary documents. Alternatively, you can visit your local district office and apply for the program there.

Also Read: Union Budget 2023-24: Health Sector Expects Enhanced Allocation For Infrastructure Creation, Service Delivery