A 'Time Capsule,' enlisting the history and facts related to Ram Mandir and the prolonged fight for it, will be positioned 2,000 feet below the construction site of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya during the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony. The main intention to place the time capsule is to avoid disputes in the near future.

Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Kameshwar Chaupal speaking to a news agency said that, "The fight for Ram Janmabhoomi, including the long-drawn case in the Supreme Court, has offered lessons for current and future generations. A time capsule will be placed about 2,000 feet down at the Ram Temple construction site.And, in the future, anybody who wants to learn the past history of the temple will get the details relevant to Ram Janmabhoomi, so that no new dispute will arise."

Kameshwar Chaupal, one of the 15 members of Shree Ramjanmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is the only Dalit on the temple trust said that the time capsule will carry copper plate before it is placed under the Ram Mandir site. He further added that, "Water from the holy rivers and soil from the Teerthas, where Lord Ram lived, will be used during 'Abhisheka' in 'Bhoomi Pujan.' Our volunteers send them from all over the world to Ayodhya."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay a silver foundation stone weighing 40 kg during the Bhoomi Pujan on August 5. The foundation of the temple is to be laid at 12.13 PM. The religious ceremonies will be presided over by the priests of Varanasi and Prof Vinay Pandey of Kushinagar.The ceremony will be broadcast live and about 200 people, including seers, saints, ministers, social activists, and a few industrialists, are expected to be invited to the ceremony.