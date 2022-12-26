Ayodhya Seer Performs ‘Terahveen’ of SRK, Calls for Boycott of Pathaan Movie 

Ayodhya: Controversy over Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's song Besharam Rang from Pathaan refuses to die down. Accusing the Bollywood Badshah of promoting ‘jihad’ through his films, Ayodhya seer Mahant Paramhans Das of Tapasvi Chhavni on Monday performed a symbolic ‘tehraveen’ ritual of the actor.

The seer took an earthen pot which had a pic of Shah Rukh Khan and crashed it on the ground after reciting some mantras.

“In the Pathaan movie, Deepika Padukone wore a bikini which hurt the religious sentiments of saints and of the entire country. Shah Rukh Khan constantly makes fun of Sanatan Dharma. What was the need to wear a saffron bikini and perform such steps in the song?,” the seer asked.

The films which insult the ‘bhagwa’ colour should be boycotted and if Sanatan Dharma is insulted then the death sentence will be given, he said in a statement reported by ANI. Pathan movie is slated to release on January 25, 2023.

#Ayodhya seer Mahant Paramhans Das of Tapasvi Chhavni performed the symbolic 'tehraveen' ritual of actor #ShahRukhKhan. He said that the 'tehraveen' would mark the end of 'jihad' which was being propagated by the actor through his films. pic.twitter.com/knMPn9XzDt — IANS (@ians_india) December 26, 2022

(With IANS inputs)

