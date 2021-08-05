Ayodhya Ram Mandir Open For Devotees From December 2023: Check Timings

Faizabad​: The Ram Mandir Construction work in Ayodhya is going on in full swing and it is expected that the temple will be opened for devotees by December 2023. As of now, around 60 per cent of the foundation work was completed in the temple.

As per the sources, the construction of the entire Ram Temple in Ayodhya is expected to be completed by 2025. Besides the mandir, the temple complex will also have a museum, digital archives and a research centre. The temple opening at the end of 2023 is likely to coincide with the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and anticipations are on the round that BJP would take this an opportunity to include it in its election campaign.

Temple trust sources said that the Ram Mandir complex was extended to 110 acres though the originally acquired plot is only 67 acres. This has been done to incorporate the various religious and vaastu elements, they added.

The construction of the temple is undergoing at a fast pace, so that at least the garbha griha (sanctum sanctorum) gets erected by 2023 and the idols of Ram Lalla, Sita and Laxma get placed inside the Mandir.