Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Thursday, that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya would be inaugurated on the 1st of January 2024,ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections. He stated this while addressing public meetings at Dharmanagar in the North district and Sabroom in the South District where assembly polls are due early this year

Amit Shah launched the BJP's 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' and claimed that Tripura has made progress in every sector after BJP came into power in the state. Amit Shah alleged that the Congress and Communists had put the Ram Mandir issue in the jurisdiction of the court for long period, whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for it after the Supreme Court's order permitting construction.

He further claimed that, after BJP came into power in 2018 in the state, the double-engine government has successfully delivered welfare for the people of the state in terms of connectivity, social welfare, health care, agriculture and allied and others.

বিজেপি ত্রিপুরায় উন্নয়ন ও জনকল্যাণের এক নতুন অধ্যায়ের সূচনা করেছে । আজ ধর্মনগরে 'জন বিশ্বাস যাত্রা'র শুভারম্ভ হয়েছে। ত্রিপুরা বিজেপির এই যাত্রা ৬০টি বিধানসভা কেন্দ্রে পৌঁছবে এবং সরকার জনসংযোগ বৃদ্ধির মাধ্যমে সামনের ৫ বছরে উন্নয়নের বিষয়ে জনগণের পরামর্শ নেবে। pic.twitter.com/MUvBH0Fp8Z — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 5, 2023

The purpose of Tripura BJP's ‘Jan Viswas Yatra’ is to showcase the developmental works done by the BJP government since 2018. The eight-day programme will cover 60 constituencies in the state. (AIR Inputs)

