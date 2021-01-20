Ayodhya Mosque Ceremony On Republic Day: 10 Points You Must Know About Dhannipur Mosque Construction

It is the beginning of a new project on 26th January. Construction of the Ayodhya mosque will begin on Republic Day. The announcement was made by the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) trust in which they confirmed that the flag hoisting ceremony on 26th, will also mark the beginning of the project.

The mosque will be built at Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. The Dhannipur mosque project will also include construction of a museum, community kitchen, Research Centre, hospital and a publication house.

The IICF said that “Republic Day will be celebrated with the start of the Dhannipur Mosque Project.” Along with the flag hoisting, a tree plantation drive was also announced. The plantation drive was planned in order to spread awareness on the importance of trees and climate change.

"As envisaged in the project, a green area will be developed to have plants from all over the world from Amazon rainforest to areas having bushfires in Australia and from all different geographical regions of India to create awareness for imminent threat of climate change," added IICF.

The mosque will be built as per the verdict passed by the Supreme Court in Ram Janmabhoomi case. It was decided by the court that the disputed Ayodhya land will be assigned for the construction of Ram Temple. The court also allocated a plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.

