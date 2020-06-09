HYDERABAD: A team of Australian scientists had recently discovered a galaxy that looks like a “cosmic ring of fire”. Scientists expressed hope that this discovery further helps us to understand more about the galaxy structures and their evolution.

According to the reports, the mass of this galaxy was found to be similar to our milky way. But this galaxy is different from other galaxies in terms of its shape. As most of the galaxies look like spirals or blob but this newly discovered galaxy looks like a doughnut with a hole at the centre.

This galaxy is reported to have a diameter of two billion times, which is much longer than the actual distance between our planet Earth and the sun.

The picture of this galaxy has been captured by researchers of ARC Centre of Excellence for All-Sky Astrophysics in 3 Dimensions (ASTRO 3D). They hope to soon find out how the galaxy looked around 11 billion years ago.

Scientists have named the newly found galaxy as R5519, and it is at a distance of 11 billion light-years from our Solar System

Australian lead Researcher Tiantian Yuan said that " It is a very curious object that we’ve never seen before, It looks so strange and familiar at the same time"

The lead researcher further state that, this galaxy is making stars 50 times faster than the milky way. He even added that most of its activity has been taking place on its ring.



Journal Nature Astronomy had published this research. The news report quoted co-author Kenneth Freeman from the Australian National University saying that this new finding could help astronomers understand the formation of Milky Way.