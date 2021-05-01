Australia Bans Travellers From India

As the covid second wave continues to wreak havoc in the country, foreigners who have remained in India are planning to return to their home countries. However, the Australian government banned all travelers from India over rising cases.

Australian residents and citizens who have stayed in India in the last fortnight were planning to return home. However, the Australian government has banned them from entering the country, and those who flout rules will be fined along with five years in prison.

On late Friday, an emergency declaration was made as a part of strict measures to stop travelers to Australia from India. These restrictions will take effect from May 3 to May 15, said Health Minister Greg Hunt in a statement.

"Our hearts go out to the people of India – and our Indian-Australian community. The friends and family of those in Australia are at extreme risk. Tragically, many are contracting Covid-19 and many, sadly, are dying every day," Hunt said.

He added, "The Government does not make these decisions lightly. However, it is critical that the integrity of Australia's public health and quarantine systems be preserved, and that the number of Covid-19 cases in quarantine facilities is kept to a manageable level."

It is known that Australia banned direct flights from India. Some Australians returned via Doha, including cricketers Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson.