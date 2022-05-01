Aurangabad: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray’s convoy met with an accident while on the way from Pune to Aurangabad on Sunday morning. Raj Thackeray is holding a mega rally in Aurangabad on Maharashtra Day today. As per reports, ten vehicles are damaged due to the collision but no one was injured.

The public rally assumes significance as the MNS chief last month stoked a major controversy by giving an ultimatum to Uddhav Thackeray’s government over the removal of loudspeakers from mosques in the state. Raj Thackeray had warned the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) government that if loudspeakers are not removed from mosques by May 3, Hanuman Chalisa will be played in front of mosques on speakers. Recently Amravati MP-MLA couple eagerly lapped up the loudspeaker row and were arrested after a face-off with the Shiv Sena over the issue.

Raj Thackeray was welcomed by the MNS party workers as he arrived to address a rally at Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal today. The party chose this venue to launch the hardline Hindutva politics as his uncle and Shiv Sena founder, the late Bal Thackeray, held a rally here over three decades ago. The rally is scheduled to begin after 4.30 pm and 15,000 people are expected to attend it.

It is learnt the Aurangabad police has given a conditional permission to the MNS president to hold the rally. As per the agreed terms and conditions, the MNS leader should avoid using offensive slogans, religious, casteist and regional references during or after the meeting.

Meanwhile, a poster war started between the city units of both Raj Thackeray-led MNS and ruling Shiv Sena parties. Tou counter MNS posters of Raj Thackeray draped in a saffron shawl, Sena cadre have put up hoardings in front of it with a photograph of late Bal Thackeray.