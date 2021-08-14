August 14 Will Be Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi

August 14, Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: The wounds of partition will never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers have been displaced, and many have died as a result of senseless hatred and violence, according to Prime Minister Modi.

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, stated today that the 14th of August would now be celebrated in India as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

Prime Minister Modi, in a series of tweets, said, "May the #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony, and human empowerment."

"Partition’s pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day," PM Modi said in another tweet.

