Attention Women Jobseekers! myAvtar Holds Virtual Job Fair on Jul 2

Hyderabad: Good news for women who are looking for a job or a change. India's leading diversity job portal myAvtar.com is holding a virtual job fair for women on July 2. The online job fair will be held from 9 am to 6 pm.

The third edition of myAvtar.com free virtual job fair will help women jobseekers find employers. According to the job portal, the virtual job fair will provide opportunities for working women professionals at across career stages and also to those looking to restart their careers.

The specially curated job fair will help women jobseekers the much-needed opportunity for networking and improve their scope of employability. Leading companies like Ather Energy, Amazon, M2P Fintech, Mastercard Incorporated, Synchrony, Titan Company, Vestas, AstraZeneca, CRISIL, Bluestar Limited, Ford Business Solutions and ICICI Lombard are participating in this job fair. These companies have reaffirmed their commitment to creating gender-balanced workspaces.

India's premier Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Solutions firm, Avtar Group has been working with companies across industry verticals on their gender diversity initiatives and building career opportunities for women.

The job portal platform caters to the wide spectrum of industries such as banking, technology, finance, digital marketing, and manufacturing. Announcing the launch of the third edition of myAvtar Job Fair for Women, Dr Saundarya Rajesh, Founder-President, Avtar Group, said, “The last two editions of the job fairs reveal a profound impact the Covid crisis has had on the jobs that are available for women professionals. The growth in the industries that were traditionally male dominated such as manufacturing, pharma, automobile and so on, is accelerating the demand for Diverse talent suggesting quick and fast economic recovery which would also witness an increase in women's workforce participation.”

Freshers, early and mid-career women professionals can register at www .myavtar. com/events/details/11 for a free pass to

the event.

