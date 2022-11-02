Attention Pensioners: Centre Kicks-off Nationwide Campaign for Submission of Digital Life Certificates

New Delhi: The Central government on Wednesday launched a nationwide campaign for pensioners for submission of digital life certificates (DLCs) or Jeevan Pramaan and use of authentication applications.

Jeevan Pramaan or DLC is a biometrically enabled Aadhaar-based Digital Life Certificate for pensioners. Jeevan Pramaan for each pensioner is created using their unique Aadhaar number and biometrics. The Jeevan Pramaan or DLC will remain valid for only one year.

Announcing the nationwide campaign, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said all Central government pensioners should avail the facility of authentication technology. He said pensioners need to submit their Jeevan Pramaan every year in November to ensure continuity of their pension. He also said there is a special provision for pensioners aged 80 years and above to submit their life certificates in October.

“In Amrit Kaal, a digitally empowered pensioner would enable creation of a digitally empowered nation,” Jitendra Singh said adding promotion of user of DLC or Jeevan Pramaan would enhance the ‘ease of living’ of Central government pensioners.

To help the pensioners submit their Jeevan Pramaan, all Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) wellness centres, dispensaries and hospitals have been requested to set up camps in their premises, a Personnel Ministry statement said.

Also Read: SEWA Founder and Gandhian Elaben Bhatt Passes Away

(With PTI inputs)

