This is an alert to the customers of Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank, Corporation Bank, Andhra Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, United Bank, and Allahabad Bank. These public sectors banks (PSBs) merged in 2019, now it means that there will be certain changes taking place soon.

It is to be noted that the cheque books and passbooks of these banks will become invalid from April 1, 2021. The customers of Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank, Corporation Bank, Andhra Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, United Bank, and Allahabad Bank can use their cheque books and passbooks till March 31. But from April 1, it will become invalid.

Key Points To Remember

1. The changes will come into effect starting from April 1 and will only be applied to the customers of the banks mentioned above.

2. The account number, IFSC, MICR code, branch address will also be changed as the cheque books and passbooks change.

3. Customers of Syndicate Bank and Canara Bank have some extra time. Their last date will be June 30, 2021. After that, the cheque books and passbooks will be invalid.

4. The necessary changes can be made on mobile phones as well. The customer will have to update their phone number, nominee details and address.

The updated details should be changed everywhere. You should update these account details at all your connected apps and other places as well. This includes mutual funds, insurance policy Provident fund and others. It is best to take note of these changes and update the details as soon as possible.

Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and United Bank of India merged with Punjab National Bank (PNB). Dena and Vijaya Bank merged with Bank of Baroda. Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank had merged with Union Bank of India. Allahabad Bank had merged with Indian Bank and Syndicate Bank was merged with Canara Bank.