Two big companies Samsung and OnePlus have sketched out the plans to manufacture most of their televisions locally in India. The two leading brands want to take the advantage of zero import duties on the key component – open cell TV panel. This would also aid them in preventing any possible damages with the supply chain in the future.

In 2018, the government of India has imposed duties on open cell TV panels. As a result, Samsung stopped its TV production in the country. Since then, the company started importing finished products from Vietnam at zero duties through the free trade agreement route.

Three senior industry executives said both Samsung and OnePlus have collaborated with Chinese electronics company Skyworth to manufacture television sets in its Hyderabad facility which it runs as a joint-venture with an Indian partner.

Samsung expanded its partnership with Dixon Technologies. Earlier, Dixon was manufacturing the 32 and 43 inch models for Samsung in India since January this year and now Skyworth will be manufacturing the 32 and 43 inches as of now.

The government of India wanted the nation to focus on domestic manufacuture of different goods to promote Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign and now Samsung, OnePlus have taken a decision to manufacture most TV sets in India.

One Plus, for the first time, the company is stepping into the manufacture of televisions in India. The company has recently announced that it is going to expand its television portfolio in India.

A senior industry executive said that Samsung's decision to manufacture locally is to be self-reliant, take the benefit of zero import duties and since there was pressure on the company to restart TV manufacturing in India as its exit was against the government’s make in India initiative.