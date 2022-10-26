ATM in UP's Amethi Dispenses Dummy Currency Notes from Children Bank of India

Oct 26, 2022, 16:35 IST
Amethi (UP): People in Amethi have complained that fake currency notes were coming out of an ATM near Munshiganj Road Sabzi Mandi, IANS reported.

When people went to withdraw money for Diwali shopping on Wednesday, the ATM started dispensing notes identical to the original Rs 200 note but instead of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), these notes have “Children Bank of India” printed on it. 

The shocked bank customers immediately alerted the local police. After receiving the complaint, the police said they would initiate investigation into the issue on Thursday as banks remained closed for Diwali festival. 

These fake notes, which closely resemble the Indian currency, can be bought at toy and stationery stores. Children use this currency to play  games. Sometimes, parents use it to teach their kids money management. The play notes are also used as props in movies.

(With IANS inputs)


