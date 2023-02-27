Meghalaya & Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023: Polling in the Northeast states of Nagaland and Meghalaya for 118 seats is currently underway on Monday. As per the latest reports in Nagaland, over 35 percent of polling has been reported and in Meghalaya, about 26.7 percent of voters cast their vote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged voters in Meghalaya and Nagaland to cast their votes in record numbers.

Urging the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland, particularly the young and first time voters, to vote in record numbers today. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 27, 2023

Voting in Nagaland for the Assembly Election 2023 began at 7 AM today amid tight security. Polling will end at 4 PM. Over 13 Lakh voters are exercising their franchise in 2,291 polling stations for 59 Assembly constituencies out of 60, to determine the fate of 183 candidates, including four women candidates. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio cast his vote at government middle school polling booth under Northern Angami 2 assembly seat.

The Election Commission has set up 387 all-women polling booths as well as 38 model, 7 all youth and 3 all Divyangs polling booths across the districts.

Adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure peaceful polling. As part of the precautionary measures, prohibitory order has already been imposed across the districts and it will remain in force till today evening.



The international and inter-state boundaries have also been sealed to prevent trouble mongers from entering the state. However, the movement of essential commodities/emergency services into the state have been exempted.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio appealed to all eligible voters in Nagaland, especially those voting for the first time to turn out in record numbers and cast their vote today. Rio also extends his best wishes to all the candidates.

I have cast my vote. Have you?

Voting is not just a right but a responsibility. pic.twitter.com/oOtQq8t2Et — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) February 27, 2023

Meghalaya

In Meghalaya, polling was underway peacefully, Chief Electoral Officer Frederick Roy Kharkongor informed and there was no untoward incident reported. Meanwhile, Chief Minister and NPP president Conrad Sangma utilized his vote in the South Tura constituency. Voting is underway at 3,419 polling stations, of which 640 have been categorised as ‘vulnerable' and 323 as ‘critical',

