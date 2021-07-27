Assam-Mizoram Border Dispute: What is it all About?

On Monday, the old boundary issue between Assam and Mizoram erupted in deadly confrontations at a contested border site, killing at least five Assam Policemen. Residents of Assam and Mizoram battled twice in less than a week in October last year over the territory, injuring at least eight people and torching a few homes and small shops.

After the incident, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the death of the policemen while the Mizoram CM called out Assam for this deadly crisis.

“We are deeply anguished by the loss of lives of our brave @assampolice personnel. I visited Silchar SP Office and paid floral tributes to the five martyrs and salute their sacrifice,” tweeted the CM. He also shared a video and said that the Mizoram Police acted and escalated the issue.

Look at this video to know how personnel of Mizoram Police acted and escalated the issue.



Sad and horrific! pic.twitter.com/vnS1RlcsOt — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 27, 2021

At least 5-6 police officers died in the clash and many were injured. Cachar district Superintendent of Police also survived bullet injuries.

What is Happening?

Assam blamed Mizoram for destroying a Reserve Forest area in Lailapur and setting up an armed camp, in a statement. The state claimed that miscreants attacked their police officers, who were then attacked by Mizoram police when they attempted to calm the matter.

On the other hand, Mizoram held Assam responsible for the violence. They said that the Assam police was the one to cross the border and overrun a police post near Kolasib. Also, they destroyed the cars on the national highway. This is when the matter went out of hand. Both the Chief Ministers are constantly seen sharing videos and posts on Twitter blaming the other for the situation. Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for help.

This is happening over the shared border between Assam and Mizoram. Aizawl, Kolasib, and Mamit of Mizoram share a border with three districts of Assam - Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj districts. Citizens from these districts also clashed last year in October.

Where did it Start?

The status quo in the border area should be maintained, according to an agreement reached between the Assam and Mizoram governments, a few years ago. But the People from Lailapur, on the other hand, allegedly defied the recognized quo and built quite a few makeshift huts. People from the Mizoram side set fire to them.