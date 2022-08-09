Assam Girl Injects Boyfriend's HIV Positive Blood Into Her Body to Prove Her Love

In a bizarre incident, a 15-year-old girl injected herself with the HIV-positive blood of her boyfriend, to profess her love!

According to police reports, a youth from Satdola of Hajo district fell in love with a 15-year-old girl from Assam’s Sualkuchi district. They both were deeply in love and she tried to elope with her boyfriend many times. However, she was brought back home by her parents.

But this time she did something unthinkable. She took out blood from the young man who was said to be HIV positive for the past three years and injected it into her blood before her parents took her away from her boyfriend. However, Hajo police have arrested the youth, while the girl is currently under medical observation.

