Assam Earthquake: Aftershocks Jolt Arunachal, Bengal

An earthquake shook the state of Assam. The earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter Scale started in Tezpur, Assam, but it jolted the other Northeast parts of the country as well. Tremors were felt across North Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh too.

The earthquake was felt on Wednesday. It was a powerful one that resulted in tremors across other areas as well. The National Centre of Seismology reported the earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter Scale. It first originated in Sonitpur, Tezpur of Assam. Due to the effect of the earthquake, a road in Sonitpur, cracked.

Speaking on the matter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Spoke to Assam CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal Ji regarding the earthquake in parts of the state. Assured all possible help from the Centre. I pray for the well-being of the people of Assam.”

“Felt this Massive #Earthquake here in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. The whole house vibrated for more than 30 seconds. Though didn’t cause any damage. Praying for the safety of all. Haven’t ever felt an earthquake that massive in my life. So far no destruction has been reported around,” posted IPS Madhur Verma, Arunachal Pradesh.

As of now, reports regarding the damage hasn’t come out. But with the magnitude of the earthquake, it is possible that certain parts must have experienced damage.

"Have spoken to the Chief Minister of Assam, Shri @sarbanandsonwal ji, to assess the condition in different parts of the state after an earthquake. The central government stands firmly with our sisters and brothers of Assam. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being," confirmed Union Home Minister Amit Shah.